Centre Transfers Three IAS Officers From J&K To Arunachal Pradesh

JAMMU, Sept 3: The Government of India has ordered the transfer of three IAS officers belonging to the AGMUT cadre from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 3, 2026, the postings of the three officers have been changed with the approval of the competent authority.

As per the order, Mohd. Aijaz, IAS (AGMUT: 2012), Harvinder Singh, IAS (AGMUT: 2019), and Shishir Gupta, IAS (AGMUT: 2020) have been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir and posted to Arunachal Pradesh.

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The order, issued from Kartavya Bhavan-3, New Delhi, stated that the postings have been made with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.

The Ministry has further directed that all three officers shall be relieved within 15 days from the date of issuance of the order.

The order has been communicated to the concerned officers through the Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, while copies have also been forwarded to the Chief Secretaries of Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Mizoram, Puducherry and other AGMUT cadre administrations, besides the concerned authorities.

The latest transfers are part of the Centre’s administrative management of officers belonging to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories) cadre.