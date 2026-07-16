Centre to give further push to border infra, create more posts

4-layer Security Grid to come up

Border guarding forces, people to be involved

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, July 15: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to give further push to border infrastructure in the States and UTs including Jammu and Kashmir with a view to strengthen anti-infiltration measures to curb terrorism and smuggling of narcotics.

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Official sources told the Excelsior that the Centre has decided to build a four-layer Security Grid along the International border. The step is aimed at further strengthening the border security and help curb infiltration of terrorists as well as narco-terrorism.

New border posts and pickets by the police will also come up along the border behind the BSF infrastructure which too is being further strengthened with latest gadgetry including surveillance equipments and counter-drone systems.

“The Government's vision of a "smart border" will make border security system one of the most modern in the next few years as the Government aims to reduce infiltration and narco-terror activities to zero from the border which will ultimately end the terror activities as well as the increasing drug menace,'' they said.

The border infrastructure is being developed in such a way that it will be virtually impossible for the infiltrators and drug peddlers to breach the borders.

The Security Grid will involve the BSF, State/UT administration, district administration, Central agencies and local people.

Pointing out that drones being used by Pakistan-based terrorists and narcotics smugglers to push weaponry and drugs to India from different border States remain a major threat, sources said the multi-layer Security Grid and counter-drone technology will help check this menace. The drones are being extensively used by Pakistan along the International Border in neighbouring Punjab. Drones have also been spotted many times along the IB as well as Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Unable to push terrorists and weaponry due to strict surveillance being maintained on the LoC by the Army and on the IB by the BSF, Pakistan has been resorting to use of unmanned aerial systems to smuggle weapons and narcotics. Most of these attempts have been detected and thwarted but some may have been successful too especially in Punjab,'' the sources said, adding that Punjab borders are being exploited by Pakistan army and terrorists sitting across the border due to slightly less presence of security forces as compared to Jammu and Kashmir.

While Security Grid in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab will help tackle infiltration and narco-terrorism, in West Bengal, Assam and some North Eastern States; it will help curb illegal immigration which has also become a major threat in some of the States.

For the past quite some time now, the LoC as well as IB have been peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir with no major ceasefire violations reported from any part. However, some infiltration attempts on the LoC took place in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch which were successfully foiled by the troops resulting into killing of the terrorists.

Sources said the idea behind multi-layer Security Grid has been to keep the infiltration-level to zero and completely curb the smuggling of narcotics, which has also assumed alarming proportions in many border States including Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on July 9 convened a meeting of border SPs of all border districts of various States/Union Territories including Jammu and Kashmir in which a series of measures were discussed and decisions taken to curb illegal infiltration from the borders.

Shah stated at the meeting that the Centre is committed to curbing unnatural demographic growth caused by abnormal factors, such as infiltration, with a ruthless approach and a quadrangular security grid has been created for the purpose, transforming India's approach from reactive to proactive.