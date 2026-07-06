Centre to formulate strategy on B’deshis, Rohingyas at high-level Delhi meeting

Top brass of police, IB, NIA, RAW, BSF, SSB to attend

Nationwide crackdown on illegal immigrants likely

Sanjeev Pargal

Advertisement

JAMMU, July 5: The July 9 high-level meeting of the Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of all States and Union Territories called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi is likely to formulate a common strategy to deal with the issues of illegal immigrants including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas and focus on the ecosystem that sustains illegal infiltration.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the States/UTs which faced influx of Rohingyas though it has been contained to quite an extent for the past some time now. However, a large number of Rohingyas are still living in different parts of the UT.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

``The DGPs of non-border States/UTs too have been called to the meeting as the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) believes that after infiltration, the illegal immigrants have been shifting to big cities in search of better livelihood. Moreover, there always remains a scope of getting arrested by multiple security agencies in the border States while as such a chance is comparatively less in other States,’’ official sources told the Excelsior.

They said the meeting is likely to focus on dismantling the ecosystem that sustains illegal infiltration and take action against those involved in it. The multiple security agencies will discuss the measures to identify those facilitating cross-border movements which will help prevent further influx of the illegal immigrants.

Sources don’t rule out nationwide crackdown on illegal immigrants following the meeting. However, this will be part of the strategy adopted at the meeting. Agenda, however, includes identifying illegal immigrants across the country, expediting their deportation and evolving a common strategy to dismantle the ecosystem involved in infiltration.

A census of the Rohingyas was being conducted by police and Intelligence agencies a couple of years back in which it was revealed that there are around 6500 Myanmarese in Jammu district, their `bastis' mainly confined to Narwal Bhatindi, Railway Station, Qasim Nagar, Channi Rama etc, around 550 in Samba and 200 at Hiranagar Holding Centre in Kathua district. But, as per reports the number of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals settled in Jammu was 13,700. Their population is reported to have increased between 2008 and 2014.

However, as per the sources, influx of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis has almost stopped in Jammu and Kashmir after reports of strictness by the administration spread. The Intelligence agencies and police authorities have been maintaining strict surveillance on the bastis inhabited by Rohingyas to ensure that their numbers don’t jump.

Their numbers have gone up over past few years not only because of fresh infiltration but also due to marriages with locals and newly born babies, they said.

While major population of Rohingyas is mainly confined to outskirts of the Jammu City and Samba district, few families have also managed to reach Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts because of the support arranged by some organizations and individuals.

Rohingyas had earlier managed to establish themselves in the system, opening bank accounts, acquiring electricity and water connections, and obtaining essential documents such as Aadhaar cards, ration cards and domicile certificates.

The high-level MHA meeting is also expected to discuss measures to identify and prosecute those who are not only involved in facilitating cross-border movement, preparing fake documents, arranging accommodation and transporting illegal immigrants across the country for financial gain. As part of the strategy, the ED is likely to pursue the financial trail by identifying and attaching assets allegedly created through proceeds linked to illegal infiltration networks, while intelligence agencies are expected to provide actionable inputs to police and administrative authorities in the States/UTs.