Centre takes back Lodhi Estate land allotted to Ford Foundation

NEW DELHI, Sep 11: The Centre has taken back the land allotted to Ford Foundation, which was operating from 55, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, since the 1960s, sources said on Friday.

They said eviction proceedings against Ford Foundation were initiated by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) last year, following the expiry of its lease for the property.

Ford Foundation moved out of the property around five months ago. It has moved to a new official address at Level 8, DLF Centre, Sansad Marg, New Delhi, according to its website.

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There was no response from Ford Foundation to an email seeking comments.

The Directorate of Estates under the HUA ministry is learnt to have allotted space to the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and another government agency at 55, Lodhi Estate.

"The Ford Foundation has worked as a partner in India's progress since 1952. In this time, we have been an ally in independent India's development journey, responding to the evolving needs and aspirations of its people.

"Over the past seven decades, we have supported India's leading institutions of management, technology, science, law, administrative services, public policy, and social impact -- many of which are globally recognised and respected," its website says.

It adds that Ford Foundation has partnered to support the country's key priorities, including public administration, urban planning, food security, women's empowerment, inclusive education, preservation of heritage arts, revival of regenerative agriculture and community-led initiatives for the poor.

In 2024, the Union Cabinet approved the creation of the IBCA to set up a global network for the conservation of tigers and other big cats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed the Cabinet's decision on the establishment of the IBCA, saying it marks a major step towards conserving "our majestic big cats and their habitats".

According to the IBCA website, it is currently operating from the first floor at Shanti Niketan, New Delhi. (PTI)