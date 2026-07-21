Centre Stands Firmly With Flood-Hit J&K, Amit Shah Promises Full Support: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Jul 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the Central Government has assured Jammu and Kashmir of complete support in dealing with the aftermath of the devastating flash floods that struck several areas of Rajouri, Poonch and Doda districts, claiming lives and causing widespread destruction to public infrastructure and private property.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 100-Day Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor expressed profound grief over the tragedy and conveyed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the natural calamity.

Paying homage to the victims, Sinha said the entire administration shares the pain of the bereaved families and stands in solidarity with them during this difficult period. He prayed for eternal peace to those who lost their lives and strength to the affected families to bear the irreparable loss.

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The Lieutenant Governor revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reviewed the flood situation with him and assured the Union Territory administration of every possible assistance from the Centre.

He said Amit Shah reiterated the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to helping Jammu and Kashmir overcome the crisis and assured full cooperation for rescue operations, relief distribution and rehabilitation of the affected population.

Sinha further informed that all concerned departments, including the civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other emergency agencies, have been mobilised across the affected districts.

He said rescue personnel are working tirelessly to evacuate stranded residents, provide immediate relief, restore disrupted essential services and ensure that assistance reaches every affected area without delay.

The Lieutenant Governor added that the administration is continuously monitoring the situation on the ground and has directed all agencies to work in close coordination to minimise losses, address public grievances and expedite restoration efforts.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment towards the affected people, Sinha said every possible step is being taken to provide timely relief, rehabilitation and necessary support so that normal life is restored in the flood-ravaged areas at the earliest. (KNC)