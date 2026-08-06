Centre receives Rs 10.49 lakh cr in receipts, total expenditure at Rs 13.57 lakh cr

NEW DELHI, Aug 5 : The Government of India has released the consolidated monthly accounts up to June 2026, highlighting the country's fiscal position during the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27.

According to the report, the Centre received Rs 10,49,243 crore, accounting for 28.7pc of the Budget Estimates (BE) 2026-27 for total receipts.

The receipts include Rs 6,36,576 crore as net tax revenue to the Centre, Rs 3,77,664 crore as non-tax revenue, and Rs 35,003 crore as non-debt capital receipts.

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During the same period, the Centre transferred Rs 2,63,336 crore to state governments as their share of tax devolution. However, this amount was Rs 63,605 crore lower than the devolution made during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

On the expenditure front, the Government incurred Rs 13,57,076 crore, representing 25.4pc of the Budget Estimates for 2026-27.

Of the total expenditure, Rs 10,16,818 crore was spent under the revenue account, while Rs 3,40,258 crore was allocated towards capital expenditure.

Within the revenue expenditure, interest payments amounted to Rs 3,46,414 crore, making up the largest component, while major subsidies accounted for Rs 1,14,812 crore.

The monthly accounts provide an overview of the Government's revenue collections, expenditure patterns, and fiscal management during the first three months of the current financial year. (UNI)