Centre open to hearing stakeholders' views on LTCG tax: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, Oct 13 ; union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has indicated that the government is open to hearing stakeholders' views on the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax during consultations ahead of the next union Budget, amid growing debate among domestic and overseas investors over the taxation of equity investments.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi on Tuesday, Sitharaman said questions surrounding LTCG tax, securities transaction tax (STT) and the treatment of different asset classes had become important subjects of discussion. She described the debate as healthy, signalling that the government would consider stakeholder feedback during the Budget consultation process.

The Finance Minister's remarks come as investors examine the impact of taxes on equity market participation and investment returns. However, she did not announce any decision to abolish the LTCG tax, and her comments indicated that the issue would be open for discussion rather than confirming a policy change.

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Sitharaman also highlighted the growing participation of private capital in sectors such as renewable energy, semiconductors and artificial intelligence-related infrastructure.

"India's ambitions extended beyond AI applications to the underlying technologies needed to support their development, including chip design, manufacturing and packaging. The country has attracted investments across data centres, semiconductor manufacturing, power transmission, renewable energy, green hydrogen and green ammonia," she said.

"The government has also pursued semiconductor production across different technology segments, covering advanced chips as well as less sophisticated components that remain essential for a wide range of industries," she added.

The expansion of these sectors is expected to create opportunities for private investors as India seeks to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and develop infrastructure for emerging technologies, Sitharaman added.

On infrastructure development, the Finance Minister said the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), launched in late 2019, had crossed $4.5 trillion.

She also pointed to the role of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) in mobilising financing for large-scale projects.

Sitharaman said India had made substantial progress in building capacity across sectors over the past decade and expected the momentum to continue.

"Domestic capital was increasingly flowing into renewable energy, chip design, biosimilars, pharmaceutical manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities. These investments reflect the broadening range of sectors attracting capital beyond traditional infrastructure and manufacturing," she added.

The civil aviation sector, which she said was growing at around 16 per cent, was another area offering investment opportunities. The government expects investments across aviation and related services to support the expansion of India's transport infrastructure and industrial ecosystem.UNI

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