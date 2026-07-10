Centre Notifies Drugs Rules, 2026; Alcohol-Based Mouthwashes Above 30 Ml To Lose Schedule K

Panchkula, Jul 10: The Centre has notified the Drugs (Tenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, amending the Drugs Rules, 1945, to withdraw the exemption available under Schedule K for mouthwash preparations containing more than 12 per cent ethyl alcohol (v/v) packed and sold in bottles or packs exceeding 30 ml.

The amendment has been issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through Notification G.S.R. 607(E) dated July 8, 2026, and published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) on July 9, 2026. The new rules will come into force six months from the date of publication in the Official Gazette.

The notification has been issued under Sections 12 and 33 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB).

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As part of the amendment, the Central Government has inserted a new Entry No. 52 in Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945. The new entry covers all mouthwash preparations containing more than 12 per cent alcohol (ethyl alcohol by volume/volume) packed and sold in bottles or packs exceeding 30 ml. Corresponding changes have also been made in the exemption provisions under Schedule K.

Schedule K of the Drugs Rules specifies categories of drugs that are exempt from certain provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Rules made thereunder, subject to prescribed conditions. With the latest amendment, the specified category of alcohol-based mouthwash preparations will no longer enjoy the earlier exemption after the six-month transition period.

The Ministry said the draft amendment had earlier been published through G.S.R. 760(E) dated October 16, 2025, inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders. Copies of the draft notification were made available to the public on October 18, 2025, but no objections or suggestions were received during the consultation period.

The six-month implementation window is intended to provide manufacturers, distributors, and other stakeholders sufficient time to comply with the revised regulatory requirements before the amended provisions become operational. (Agencies)