Centre Notifies Appointment Of 14 Judicial Officers As Judges Of Four High Courts

NEW DELHI, Sept 19: The Central Government on Saturday notified the appointment of 14 judicial officers as judges and additional judges for High Courts at Delhi, J&K and Ladakh, Jharkhand and Karnataka.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal took to X to notify the appointments:

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, the President is pleased to appoint the following Judicial Officers as Judges/Additional Judges in the High Courts: -"

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Judicial Officers Nivedita Anil Sharma and Nisha Sahay Saxena have been appointed as Judges of Delhi High Court.

Judicial Officers Sanjay Sharma, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj have been appointed as Additional Judges of Delhi High Court.

Judicial Officer Yashpal Bourney has been appointed as Judge of J&K and Ladakh High Court.

Judicial Officers Manoj Prasad, Akhil Kumar and Ram Sharma have been appointed as Judges of Jharkhand High Court.

Judicial Officers Usha Rani, KS Bharath Kumar and Nerale V Bhavnani have been appointed as Additional Judges of Karnataka High Court.