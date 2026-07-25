Centre must release Rs 5,000 cr relief: Gupta

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: J&K National Conference Provincial president for Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta (Adv), has expressed deep grief over the tragic loss of lives and widespread devastation caused by the recent heavy rains, flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Jammu region.

In a press statement Gupta said that around 26 precious lives have reportedly been lost, while thousands of families have suffered extensive damage to their houses, agricultural land, livestock, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure. The losses run into several thousand crores of rupees, leaving the affected people in severe distress.

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Gupta regretted that despite the magnitude of the disaster, the Central Government has not yet announced any substantial relief package for the affected people. He said that Jammu and Kashmir has suffered an unprecedented natural calamity, requiring immediate intervention by the Centre.

He demanded that the Government of India immediately sanction an interim relief package of Rs 5,000 crore to provide urgent assistance to the victims, restore damaged infrastructure and support rehabilitation measures. He also urged the Centre to depute an inter-ministerial team to assess the losses on the ground and ensure that adequate financial assistance is released without delay.

The JKNC leader appealed to both the Central and Jammu & Kashmir Governments to provide immediate compensation to the families of those who lost their lives, ensure proper rehabilitation of displaced families, and extend financial assistance to farmers, traders and other affected sections for rebuilding their livelihoods.