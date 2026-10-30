Centre must lead coordinated relief efforts with state govts, ensure assistance via PMCARES fund: Cong on Cyclone Arnab

New Delhi, Oct 30: In the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab, the Congress on Friday called on the Centre to lead coordinated relief and rehabilitation efforts with state governments, ensuring timely assistance through the PMCARES fund to all the affected families.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also urged party workers to extend all possible help to those in distress.

"Deeply distressed by the loss of lives in Andhra Pradesh and the massive disruption to people's lives in Odisha caused by Cyclone Arnab. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," he said on X.

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The Union Government must lead coordinated relief and rehabilitation efforts with state governments, ensuring timely assistance through the PMCARES fund to all the affected families, Kharge said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also urged party workers to help out with relief efforts.

"My thoughts are with the people of Andhra Pradesh facing the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab and those in Odisha affected by heavy rainfall and flooding. I pray for everyone's safety and urge Congress workers to extend every possible help to those affected and support relief and rescue efforts," she said.

On Thursday night, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had expressed deep concern over the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh and the heavy rainfall and flooding in Odisha, and urged the governments to ensure swift relief and rehabilitation for every affected family.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Deeply concerned by the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh and the heavy rainfall and flooding in Odisha".

"My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts are with everyone affected, those who have lost their homes, livelihoods and a sense of security," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi urged the governments to ensure swift relief and rehabilitation for every affected family during this difficult time. (Agencies)