Centre must create employment opportunities for youth: Bukhari  

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: Apni Party president, Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that the people of Srinagar city have endured decades of neglect and political exploitation, particularly since 1990. He accused the ruling NC of deceiving the people with false promises during the 2024 Assembly elections.

He made these remarks today while addressing an event at the Apni Party headquarters in Srinagar. The event was organised to welcome new members into the party fold.

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People’s Conference District president Srinagar Nighat Gul and former Corporator from Nawaz Bazar, Srinagar, Inayat Hussain Mir, along with their associates, formally joined the Apni Party on the occasion.

While welcoming the new entrants Bukhari said the traditional political parties have always neglected Srinagar despite repeatedly receiving the mandate of its people. The residents of the city have suffered from a serious developmental deficit, particularly since 1990. Despite making tall promises and securing the people’s mandate time and again, these parties have failed to deliver meaningful development and basic amenities to the people of Srinagar.

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“The people voted for change and helped the PDP establish itself by giving it their mandate, hoping that it would emerge as an alternative to the dynastic politics of the NC, but unfortunately, the PDP too turned into a family-based party," he asserted.

Bukhari alleged that the ruling party stands exposed before the people for its failures. The promises made to the people have not been fulfilled, and the ground reality is there for everyone to see. The people are now beginning to realise the difference between political rhetoric and genuine commitment to their welfare.

Reiterating his demand for the Centre to initiate a dialogue with the people, particularly the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, Bukhari said, “What do our youth ask for? They simply want the right to live a dignified life and have sufficient livelihood opportunities here. This place does not have much scope for large-scale industries or a developed private sector. The Centre must step forward and create job opportunities and resources to secure a bright and prosperous future for them.

Prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included- Rafi Ahmad Mir, Mohd Ashraf Mir, Ishrat Bhat, Zaffar Habib, Javaid Mir, Shabir Ahmad Reshi and Shiraza Malik.