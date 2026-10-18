Centre meted out step-motherly treatment to J&K: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 17: Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference president, Dr Farooq Abdullah today said that New Delhi has meted out step-motherly treatment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"First our special status was revoked without seeking the people's consent and the historic state was demoted into two Union Territories, while J&K's statehood continues to remain in suspended animation. The people of J&K were assured in Parliament and before the Supreme Court that statehood would be restored soon after the elections. However, even two years after the elections, no progress has been made in this direction," Dr Farooq said in a press statement here today.

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The Former Chief Minister said Jammu and Kashmir has been subjected to step-motherly treatment by the BJP Government. He said, to make matters worse, the elected Government of Jammu and Kashmir has been denied even the powers ordinarily available to a Union Territory Government.

"The Lieutenant Governor's administration leaves no opportunity to interfere in the functioning of the democratically elected Government and create obstacles in its work," he said.

Farooq said in democracy there is no place for intimidation, coercion, harassment, fear, injustice, or the suppression of people's voices adding that the Constitution of India does not permit such actions either.

"Respecting the human rights is a fundamental responsibility of a democratic society and no region or citizen should be subjected to discrimination on the basis of religion or faith," he asserted.

Expressing concern over the growing communalism and religious discrimination in the country, Farooq said that issuing arbitrary decisions by disregarding democratic and constitutional principles and using official authority for personal or political interests runs contrary to the interests of the nation and its people. Such actions not only undermine social harmony but also weaken the country's unity and integrity.

He said that India's secular character and Constitution have always been a source of national identity and pride across the world, but today these fundamental values are facing serious challenges. He added that the policies and conduct of the ruling party are increasing the sense of insecurity among Muslims and other minority communities, which is a matter of grave concern for the country's secular and democratic character.

The National Conference president expressed concern over the desecration of religious places and bulldozer actions targeting Muslim places of worship. He said that the sanctity of religious places must be upheld under all circumstances.