Centre issues show-cause notice to Delhi Gymkhana Club over eviction, seeks response by July 7

NEW DELHI, Jul 1 : The Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has issued a show-cause notice to the Delhi Gymkhana Club, asking it to explain why an eviction order should not be passed against it under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

The notice, issued by Estate Officer Bipin Kumar Singh on June 29, has directed the club and all persons concerned occupying the premises to submit their response by July 7 and appear for a personal hearing on the same day at 2.30 pm.

The move comes over a month after the Centre told the Delhi High Court on May 26 that it would not take forceful possession by June 5 of the 27.3-acre premises which is required for "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure".

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the central government, said eviction proceedings would only be initiated in accordance with law and after giving due notice.

A senior official in the ministry on Wednesday said that they have initiated the eviction proceedings in accordance with the law.

Members of the club and its workers' association expressed disappointment over the notice, saying they have pinned hope on the legal process, with the next hearing in the Delhi High Court scheduled for July 28.

The show-cause notice was received by the club around 1 pm on Wednesday, they said, adding that the member and workers' committee held a meeting to discuss the development.

Members said the club's lawyers were preparing a reply to the notice, while representatives would appear before the estate officer on July 7.

In the notice, the estate officer said that the competent authority determined that the premises are critically required for strengthening and securing defence infrastructure, public security purposes, urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure and other public-interest projects.

Valuable government land situated in the National Capital cannot be permitted to remain under unauthorised occupation contrary to governmental determination and larger public interest, the notice said.

"In pursuance of sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Act, I hereby call upon you to show cause on or before July 7 at 2.30 pm why such an order of eviction should not be made. And in pursuance of clause (b)(ii) of sub-section (2) of section 4, I also call upon you to appear before me in person or through a duly authorized representative capable to answer all material questions connected with the matter along with the evidence which you intend to produce in support of the cause shown, on July 7 at 2.30 pm for a personal hearing.

"In case, you fail to appear on the said date and time, the case will be decided ex-parte," the estate officer said.

The sprawling premises, situated at 2, Safdarjung Road, in the heart of leafy Lutyens' Delhi, were leased to the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd (now known as Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd) for maintaining a social and sporting club.

It stands adjacent to the prime minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg on one of the city's most valuable and strategically important land parcels, within the high-security administrative zone that also houses several key central government and defence establishments.

Citing Clause 4 of the Perpetual Lease Deed, the notice said that it expressly reserves power in favour of the lessor to resume and re-enter upon the premises whenever the same are required for public purpose.

Major Atul Dev, a club member, said the notice has come as a disappointment for people who had been associated with the institution for years.

He said the Gymkhana Club was more than a recreational space, as members met friends, spent time with family and built long-standing relationships there.

Nandan Singh Negi, president of the Gymkhana Club Workers' Association, said that over 600 employees are dependent on the club for their livelihood and the uncertainty has created anxiety among them. )PTI)