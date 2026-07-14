Centre Gives One-Year Extension To Statistics & Programme Implementation Secretary Saurabh Garg

New Delhi, Jul 14: The Centre has extended the tenure of Statistics and Programme Implementation Secretary Saurabh Garg by one more year, till July 2027, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Garg is a 1991 batch Indian Administrative Service (retired) officer from the Odisha cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension of Garg's tenure on a contract basis for a further period of one year beyond July 31, 2026, i.e., up to July 31, 2027, said the order dated July 13.

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The officer will also discharge the functions of secretary to the National Statistical Commission.

Garg was named as Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, on May 30, 2024. He was then working as a secretary in the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

He was then appointed to the post "till the date of his superannuation, i.e. 31.07.2024 and thereafter on a contract basis for a period of one year beyond the date of superannuation or until further orders".

Garg was given a one-year extension last year, which was to end this month. (Agencies)