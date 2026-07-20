Centre Forced Us To Protest In Delhi For J&K Statehood: Omar Abdullah

New Delhi, Jul 20: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the Centre had "forced" his party to protest in the national capital by failing to fulfil its promises on the restoration of statehood.

On the sidelines of the Jantar Mantar protest, Abdullah said the National Conference had, for the past two years, been reminding the Central Government of the commitments made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament and before the Supreme Court.

He said the party had remained committed to its electoral mandate and passed a resolution in the very first Assembly session, seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special position and constitutional rights.

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However, Abdullah said Monday's protest was focused solely on the restoration of statehood.

"Statehood comes first. Thereafter, we will pursue the resolutions passed by the Assembly. Everything will begin from there," he said. (KNS)