Centre For Security Threats Among Key Decisions As India Highlights 13 Outcomes From SCO Summit

BISHKEK, Sep 1: India today highlighted several key outcomes from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, including measures to strengthen cooperation on security and tackle transnational threats such as terrorism and extremism.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) listed 13 outcomes, one of which was the approval of regulations for a "Universal Centre for Countering Challenges and Threats to the Security of SCO Member States".

The centre is expected to strengthen cooperation among SCO members in tackling terrorism, extremism, organised crime and other transnational threats, and enable better coordination and information sharing, the MEA said in a post on X.

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The security-related decision assumes significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- addressing the summit in the presence of Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders -- called on the grouping to confront countries using terrorism as an "instrument of state policy".

The prime minister urged the SCO to work unitedly to "dismantle the entire ecosystem" of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens and reject "double standards" in the fight against terrorism -- remarks widely viewed as a direct swipe at Pakistan.

"We must send a strong message to countries that use terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide safe haven and support to terrorists that terrorism can never be a strategic asset for anyone," Modi said.

Among the outcomes highlighted by the MEA is the Bishkek Declaration, which is expected to provide India a platform to articulate its positions on regional security, development and connectivity, and strengthen its engagement with Central Asia and the wider Eurasian region.

Another outcome is a protocol on amendments and additions to the SCO Charter, which enables India to participate in shaping the grouping's evolving institutional framework and supports the inclusion of English within the SCO framework.

The SCO is a political, economic and security grouping founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It has since expanded to include India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus as full members, with several other countries holding observer or dialogue-partner status.

The SCO framework is essentially a permanent Eurasian intergovernmental and regional cooperation organisation focused on security, counter-terrorism, and economic and political collaborations.

The grouping marked its 25th anniversary this year, with the summit held in Bishkek under Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship.

The MEA on Tuesday also highlighted a decision approving regulations for the executive committee of the SCO Anti-Narcotics Centre, which would facilitate closer coordination among member states against cross-border narcotics trafficking and narco-terrorism.

A programme on combating drug addiction and another on the proliferation of synthetic drugs and their precursors, which would run up to 2030, were also among the 13 outcomes.

The first programme seeks to facilitate exchange of best practices in prevention, treatment and rehabilitation, while the second aims to improve information-sharing and operational coordination among enforcement agencies.

The MEA also listed statements on cooperation in energy conservation and energy efficiency, and on the development of energy systems.

These provide scope for exchange of technology, experience and best practices and cooperation in modernising and strengthening the resilience of energy systems, MEA said.

An SCO statement on providing assistance to states affected by emergencies was also highlighted. It provides for sharing of expertise and capacity-building in disaster management and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, it said.

Another protocol seeks to amend the 2010 agreement on cooperation among SCO governments in combating crime. The amendment is aimed at strengthening coordination among law-enforcement agencies against organised and cross-border crime.

The MEA also highlighted a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in combating climate change, which provides a platform for cooperation on climate adaptation and mitigation, climate-resilient development and technology.

An MoU between authorised agencies of SCO member states on cooperation in the field of information was also among the outcomes. It is aimed at promoting institutional exchanges and wider dissemination of India's perspectives and initiatives within the SCO information space.

An MoU on cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence was the final outcome highlighted by the MEA. It provides scope for India to share its digital and AI experience, promote responsible and inclusive use of AI and expand technology and innovation partnerships within the SCO, the ministry said. (PTI)