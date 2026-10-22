Centre Extends Tenure Of Key Senior Officers Through Temporary Upgradations

NEW DELHI, Oct 22: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Government of India, has approved six proposals concerning the extension of temporary upgradation of posts and the temporary upgradation and operation of a vacant post across various ministries, departments and offices of the Central Government.

According to an official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the approvals cover senior administrative positions in the Staff Selection Commission, National Productivity Council, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Home Affairs, President’s Secretariat and Cabinet Secretariat.

The order, bearing No. 36/02/2026-EO(SM-I) and dated October 22, 2026, outlines the following decisions.Shri S. Gopalakrishnan — Staff Selection Commission

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The ACC has approved the extension of temporary upgradation of the post of Chairman, Staff Selection Commission, from the level of Additional Secretary to that of Secretary. The post is presently held by Shri S. Gopalakrishnan, IAS (TN:91). The extension has been approved for a term up to December 31, 2027.Ms. Neerja Sekhar — National Productivity Council

The temporary upgradation of the post of Director General, National Productivity Council, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, from the level of Additional Secretary to that of Secretary has been extended. The post is presently held by Ms. Neerja Sekhar, IAS (HY:93), with the extension approved up to December 31, 2027.Ms. Varsha Joshi — Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

The ACC has approved the temporary upgradation and operation of a vacant Joint Secretary-level post within the overall sanctioned strength under the Central Staffing Scheme. The post has been upgraded to the level of Additional Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The position is presently held by Ms. Varsha Joshi, IAS (AGMUT:95). The approval will remain effective from December 5, 2026, to July 26, 2027.Shri Nitesh Kumar Vyas — Ministry of Home Affairs

The temporary upgradation of the post of Joint Secretary to the level of Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs has been extended. The post is presently held by Shri Nitesh Kumar Vyas, IAS (MP:96), with the extension approved up to November 7, 2027.Ms. Anecta C. Meshram — President’s Secretariat

The ACC has approved the extension of temporary upgradation of the post of Joint Secretary to the level of Additional Secretary in the President’s Secretariat. The post is presently held by Ms. Anecta C. Meshram, IAS (UP:96), and the extension will remain in force up to June 13, 2027.Shri Rahul Sharma — Cabinet Secretariat

The temporary upgradation of the post of Joint Secretary to the level of Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat has also been extended. The post is presently held by Shri Rahul Sharma, IAS (JH:98), with the extension approved up to October 26, 2027.

The order has been issued under the authority of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and signed by Annies Kannam Joy, Director, Department of Personnel and Training.

The approvals relate to temporary upgradation arrangements at senior administrative levels and specify the respective periods for which the arrangements will continue. The order does not announce permanent promotions or changes to the officers’ IAS cadre affiliations.