Centre Extends Punjab Prison Law To Chandigarh, Introduces New Rules For Prisoner Transfers And Security

New Delhi, Nov 7: The Centre has extended the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2026, to the union Territory of Chandigarh, introducing provisions for inter-state prisoner transfers, prison security, rehabilitation and safeguards for inmates with disabilities, according to a union Home Ministry notification.

The notification, published in the Gazette of India extends the legislation under Section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, with modifications to suit Chandigarh's administrative structure.

Under the modified provisions, the Chandigarh Administrator, appointed by the President under Article 239 of the Constitution, will exercise the powers assigned to the government under the legislation.

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The Inspector General of Prisons, Chandigarh, or another officer notified by the government, will serve as the head of the Department of Prisons and Correctional Administration.

One of the key provisions concerns the transfer of prisoners between Chandigarh and other states or union Territories.

The government may authorise the transfer of prisoners serving sentences of imprisonment or death, or those detained for specified defaults, to prisons in other states or union Territories, with the consent of the concerned government.

The provision also permits prisoners from other states or union Territories to be transferred to Chandigarh under the prescribed conditions.

However, the transfer of an undertrial prisoner from Chandigarh to another state or union Territory on the grounds of security, maintenance of law and order, or public interest will require the consent of the concerned governments and the approval of the court before which the trial is pending.

The legislation also provides for enhanced security arrangements around prisons, including restrictions on drones and other aerial objects.

Under the Act, the prison department is required to obtain a declaration from competent authorities notifying a no-fly zone covering the prison complex and extending up to 500 metres beyond its outer perimeter.

The Chandigarh-specific modification stipulates that aerial objects may operate within such a notified zone only with the permissions required under civil aviation law and prior approval of the prison department.

The notification also introduces an additional provision requiring regular training of prison personnel to address the needs of inmates with disabilities.

"Prison staff shall undergo regular training to sensitise them to the rights and needs of prisoners with disabilities," the notification states.

The training is intended to enable personnel to provide appropriate care and assistance to such prisoners.

The underlying legislation provides for accessible prison infrastructure, including cells, toilets, medical facilities, educational and vocational training centres and grievance redressal systems.

It also requires incoming prisoners to be screened for disabilities at admission, with their specific needs recorded to facilitate suitable accommodation and assistance.

The Act also provides for the use of modern technology in prison administration, including CCTV surveillance, jammers, body scanners, biometric identification systems and video-conferencing facilities.

Another Chandigarh-specific modification concerns the definition of a habitual offender.

The notification defines a habitual offender as a person convicted and sentenced to imprisonment on more than two occasions for separate offences committed within a continuous five-year period, subject to prescribed exclusions and conditions.

In computing that period, time spent in prison under a sentence of imprisonment or in detention will be excluded.

The notification also replaces the reference to the Punjab Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 2019, with the General Financial Rules, 2017, in Section 80, which deals with emergency arrangements in prisons.

The amended framework will govern Chandigarh's prison administration in accordance with the provisions of the extended legislation and the modifications notified by the Centre.