Centre extends LTC facility to visit J&K

NEW DELHI, Sept 9: The Centre today extended by two more years, a scheme to allow its employees to visit Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the northeast region on Leave Travel Concession (LTC).

In an order, the Personnel Ministry warned of appropriate action for any misuse of the LTC facility.

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Eligible central government employees get reimbursement of tickets for to and fro journeys, besides paid leave, when they avail LTC.

The scheme allowing government servants to travel by air to northeast region, Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands is extended for a further period of two years, with effect from September 25, 2026 till September 25, 2028, the order said.

All eligible government servants may avail LTC to visit any place in these regions against the conversion of their one home town LTC in a four-year block period, it said.

Government servants not entitled to travel by air are also allowed to travel by air in economy class by any airlines to these areas, according to the order.

"Fresh recruits are also allowed conversion of one of the three home town LTCs in a block of four years, applicable to them to visit NER/A&N/J&K/Ladakh. In addition, they are allowed one additional conversion of home town LTC to visit UT of J&K/UT of Ladakh in a block of four years," said the order issued to the secretaries of all central government ministries.

All the ministries and departments are advised to bring it to the notice of all their employees that any misuse of LTC will be viewed seriously and the employees will be liable for appropriate action under the rules, it said.

"In order to keep a check on any kind of misuse of LTC, ministries/departments are advised to randomly get some of the air tickets submitted by the officials verified from the airlines concerned with regard to the actual cost of air travel vis-a-vis the cost indicated on the air tickets submitted by the officials," the Personnel Ministry said. (PTI)