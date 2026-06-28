Centre Extends Inter-Cadre Deputation Of IAS Officer Syed Fakhrudin Hamid By One Year

NEW DELHI, June 28: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension of the inter-cadre deputation tenure of IAS officer Syed Fakhrudin Hamid from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre to the AGMUT cadre (UT of Jammu and Kashmir) for a further period of one year.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the extension will take effect beyond July 7, 2026, in relaxation of the existing policy.