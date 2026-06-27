JAMMU, Jun 27: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension of the inter-cadre deputation of IAS officer Abhishek Sharma from the Chhattisgarh cadre to the AGMUT cadre (Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir) for a period of one year beyond July 8, 2026, in relaxation of the existing policy.

The extension was cleared on the proposal of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), according to an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Abhishek Sharma, a 2018-batch IAS officer, is currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.