Centre extends duty-free raw sugar import deadline to December 31

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: The Centre has extended the deadline for duty-free imports of up to 10 lakh metric tonnes of raw sugar by two months to December 31, 2026, allowing eligible importers additional time to bring shipments into the country under the existing tariff rate quota (TRQ) scheme.

The Ministry of Finance's Department of Revenue issued an amendment to its earlier notification dated August 21, 2026, under which raw sugar imports within the prescribed quota were exempted from basic customs duty.

The earlier exemption was scheduled to expire on October 31.

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The amendment, issued under Section 25(1) of the Customs Act, 1962, extends the concession without increasing the existing import quota of 10 lakh metric tonnes.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has also extended the import policy deadline to December 31, retaining the existing conditions governing the scheme.

Under the arrangement, importers must obtain TRQ allocations from the DGFT in accordance with the prescribed procedures set out in the Handbook of Procedures, 2023.

The authorisations are issued electronically and transmitted to the Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange System (ICES), with concessional imports permitted only after the authorised quantity is electronically debited.

The duty exemption applies to raw sugar falling under tariff heading 1701 of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975.

The extension provides additional time for importers to utilise their eligible allocations, but does not alter the quantity ceiling or other conditions attached to the scheme.

The notification does not disclose the quantity of raw sugar imported so far under the concession or the balance available within the quota. (UNI)