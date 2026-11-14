Centre extends ban on Zakir Naik’s IRF for 5 years

NEW DELHI, Nov 13:

The Centre on Friday extended the ban on fugitive preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for another five years under the stringent UAPA, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the outfit was propagating a "venomous ideology" of terrorism and separatism.

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In a gazette notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the IRF has been engaged in activities prejudicial to the security of the country with potential to disturb peace and communal harmony. The earlier five-year ban on the organisation was set to expire on November 14.

"Led by fugitive terror preacher Dr Zakir Naik, the organisation has been involved in sinister anti-India designs, including inciting communal hatred and promoting terrorism," Shah said in a post on X.

"In steadfast adherence to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of zero tolerance towards terrorism and anti-national activities, MHA extends the ban on the Islamic Research Foundation as an unlawful association under the UAPA," he added.

The Home Minister further said that the group had been instigating violent unrest, encouraging the regrouping of absconding terrorists, and fomenting communal discord.

According to the MHA notification, the government invoked powers under Sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), to declare the IRF an unlawful association, a decision previously upheld by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal.

"The Central Government is of the opinion that the IRF and its members, particularly the founder and President of the IRF, Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik alias Dr Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country," the notification read.

The ministry said that Naik's speeches and statements were "objectionable and subversive", accusing him of inspiring youth in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts. It pointed out that Naik had broadcast radical content to millions worldwide via international satellite television networks, the internet, print, and social media. (PTI)