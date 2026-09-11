Centre doesn’t want to impose any model on Ladakh, favours consensus

MHA approves Administrative Services for Ladakh

*Several issues on UT-level body yet to be decided

Excelsior Correspondent

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JAMMU, Sept 10: Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra today said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to deliberate and reach consensus on around 8-10 key issues concerning the proposed political architecture of Ladakh before the drafting of a constitutional amendment under Article 371.

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Addressing a press conference in Leh, a day after the Sub-Committee talks on the issues of Ladakh convened by the MHA in New Delhi, Kundra, who was part of the meeting, said the discussions had moved forward on the proposal to create a Union Territory-level elected body under a special Constitutional framework for Ladakh.

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“The representatives of LAB and KDA had agreed that elections to the proposed UT-level body should be held directly through constituencies rather than indirectly through the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs). However, several issues relating to the powers and functioning of the proposed body remain to be settled,'' he said.

Kundra said there are certain questions regarding the relationship between the LAHDCs and the UT-level body, what powers will come under the jurisdiction of the LAHDCs and what powers will come under the UT-level body.

He said a list of around 8-10 questions had been shared with the leaders who attended the meeting and they had been asked to deliberate on them, consult among themselves and with the people and convey their views to the Centre.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has already started working on it. As I said, we have given them a set of questions. Through you, I would request that we receive the answers to those questions as soon as possible so that we can forward them to the Ministry of Home Affairs," Kundra said.

He said the next meeting between the Centre and Ladakh representatives would be held in the first half of October, with the aim of moving towards a draft after consensus was reached on the basic principles.

Kundra said the Centre did not want to impose any model on Ladakh that was not acceptable to its people.

"Before preparing a document, there has to be agreement on the principles. Legal drafting of the Bill will follow once there is agreement on those principles," he said.

The Chief Secretary said the ongoing dialogue was aimed at addressing the core aspirations of the people of Ladakh, including protection of land, culture, heritage, mineral resources, environment and employment.

Kundra said the proposed governance structure would have the Panchayats at the grassroots, followed by the LAHDCs and the proposed UT-level elected body above them.

Kundra also clarified that the proposed arrangement would not amount to restoration of Statehood for Ladakh.

"Ladakh was never a state. First of all, it was part of the (erstwhile) state of Jammu and Kashmir and later became a Union Territory," he said.

He said the Centre and Ladakh leadership had agreed to work towards a "sui generis" model that would provide an elected body with legislative, executive and financial powers.

"It will not be a state, and it will not be a union Territory with a Legislature in the conventional sense. It will be some other kind of body which will have these powers," he said, adding that the nomenclature of the proposed body had not yet been finalized.

Kundra said the current proposal had emerged after the original demand for inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule was discussed with the Centre.

"It was subsequently explained that this model has its limitations. Therefore, the Central Government is willing to go ahead and offer something more. That 'more' is coming through Article 371," he said.

He said constitutional safeguards under Article 371, once incorporated, would be difficult to alter without another constitutional amendment.

On the demand for a draft before the October meeting, Kundra appealed for patience, saying the Centre wanted to ensure that the final arrangement emerged through consultation.

"If we rush into something and later realize that it was not correct, changing it becomes difficult," he said.

He appealed to the political leadership to maintain a positive atmosphere, saying the dialogue was moving forward in good faith.

"October is not very far away. Ten days of September have already passed," Kundra said, urging the leaders to provide their responses to the questions at the earliest so that the drafting process could move ahead.

Kundra said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the establishment of the Ladakh Administrative Service (LAS) and the Ladakh Police Service (LPS), while recruitment for about 79 Group B posts across 15 departments will soon begin under the reservation rules applicable in the Union Territory.

He said the modalities for setting up of LAS and LPS will be worked out and the process will be initiated shortly. Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena had discussed with the Home Ministry the recruitment for the feeder cadre of the former state services.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has now issued the enabling notification for this as well. The draft recruitment rules for all 15 departments will now be sent to the Lieutenant Governor and thereafter to the UPSC, following which we will start the recruitment process," Kundra said.

The posts include Assistant Director, Under Secretary, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Assistant Director Employment, Excise and Taxation Officer, Assistant Director Consumer Affairs, Assistant Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Functional Manager Industries, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Block Development Officer, Tehsildar, District Social Welfare Officer and Assistant Director Tourism, among others.

The Chief Secretary said the youth of Ladakh will now start getting opportunities for recruitment to these posts.

Regarding the violent incident on September 24, 2025, in Leh in which four civilians were killed and many others were injured, Kundra mentioned that a list of proposed cases for withdrawal would be sent to the Lieutenant Governor, and a draft proposal for compensation would also be submitted for consideration.

He discussed the conversion of Nautor (barren) land rights into ownership in Ladakh, stating that a notification has been issued. Kundra sought to clarify confusion surrounding the recently issued draft rules on Nautor land, explaining that the Government has initiated a consultation process before finalizing the rules.

He said thousands of people were affected by Nautor land provisions and were unable to monetize their holdings. The administration had earlier removed the requirement that holders of Nautor land obtain vigilance clearances, he said.

"Now, we are converting Nautor land rights, which were essentially leasehold tenancy rights, into ownership rights," Kundra said.

Clarifying the role of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), he said that while the Government holds the power to frame rules by law, the actual regularization under these rules will be carried out by the elected Autonomous District Council.

"There will be no Government interference in that process. Since the elected LAHDC has the authority over land, it will undertake the regularization," he said.

Kundra further said land belonging to religious, cultural and monastic institutions would be granted title free of cost under the proposed framework.

He said the administration was also considering exempting holdings of up to one acre from payment, with a graded formula proposed for larger holdings.

"If someone has up to one acre, there would be no charge. Beyond that, we would introduce a graded formula, for example, a certain amount for one to 10 acres, and another amount for 10 to 20 acres, so that small landholders do not face an excessive financial burden," he said.

The Chief Secretary said the final rules had not yet been notified and people were free to submit suggestions, which would be considered as part of the consultation process.

Kundra said the Lieutenant Governor had also approved changes in land use, describing the Nautor land ownership and land-use framework as a "major game-changing decision".

Once ownership rights are granted, landholders will be able to seek changes in land use for purposes such as constructing shops or resorts, subject to the applicable framework.

He said the measures would create a framework to monetize land, which he described as the "most valuable resource" in Ladakh, and would also help people who had been unable to secure bank loans against agricultural land.

Regarding recruitment, Kundra said 1,340 candidates had been recommended for appointment in different categories in 2026, including 24 in Group-B Gazetted, 418 in Group-B Non-Gazetted and 874 in Group-C posts.

Furthermore, 633 posts had already been advertised, and another 874 posts would be advertised, taking the overall recruitment and advertisement cycle to 1,504 posts.

This includes 331 constable positions and 40 posts for police sub-inspectors, he added.

He also mentioned that the administration had granted promotions to 716 employees who had been awaiting promotion for several years.

On the recruitment of doctors, Kundra announced that 125 doctors would be hired, with the UPSC forming two interview boards in Ladakh to spare candidates the inconvenience of travelling outside the Union Territory.

The UPSC boards would conduct interviews for doctors from September 21 to 25, after which the recruitment process would proceed, he said.