Centre Declares IAS Officer Mohammad Aijaz 'Stand Relieved' From J&K

JAMMU, Sept 30: The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially declared IAS officer Mohammad Aijaz 'Stand Relieved' from the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, effective from October 5, 2026.

Aijaz, a 2012-batch AGMUT cadre officer currently serving as Secretary (RD&PR), was previously transferred from Jammu & Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh.

However, because he had not been relieved from his duties within the stipulated 15-day timeframe, the Ministry intervened.

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Under the updated order, the officer is directed to join his new posting in Arunachal Pradesh immediately.

The Ministry has made it clear that any continued non-compliance will invite strict disciplinary proceedings, stoppage of salary, and debarment from promotions and central deputation.