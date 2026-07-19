Centre committed to restore Statehood to J&K: Athawale

‘PoJK integral part of J&K’

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, July 18: Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale today said the Centre remains committed to restoring Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and indicated that a decision on the long-pending demand could be taken "very soon."

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters here, Athawale said the Union Government had never deviated from its commitment to restore Statehood and reiterated that the assurance given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the time of the abrogation of Article 370 would be honoured at an appropriate time.

Click here to watch video

"The Government of India is committed to restoring Statehood, but it will be done at the right time. A decision on restoring Statehood to J&K may be taken very soon," he said.

Referring to the National Conference's proposed protest during the Monsoon Session of Parliament seeking restoration of Statehood, Athawale said the party had every democratic right to hold protests to press its demand.

"They have the right to protest in a democracy. The protest is aimed at drawing the Government's attention. We support the demand that Statehood should be restored to J&K," he said.

The Union Minister also defended the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, claiming that the security situation and development landscape in J&K had improved significantly since August 2019.

He said security forces had been empowered to effectively respond to terrorist attacks, while the region had witnessed major infrastructure and economic development.

"Rail connectivity has reached Kashmir, roads have improved and industries are coming here. The PM Modi-led Government is committed to making Kashmir more beautiful and is continuously working for the overall development of J&K," Athawale said.

He maintained that despite continued attempts of infiltration aimed at disturbing peace, normalcy had improved, with people moving around without fear. He added that the Union Government was providing maximum financial assistance for the Union Territory's development. Commenting on the NEET paper leak controversy, Athawale termed the incident "wrong" and said those responsible had already been arrested.

He said the Government would ensure strict action against all those involved and take measures to prevent such incidents in future.

Responding to activist Sonam Wangchuk's demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Athawale said he did not support the demand and urged Wangchuk to end his hunger strike and instead offer suggestions to strengthen safeguards against examination paper leaks. On Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Athawale reiterated the Centre's stand that the territory is an integral part of J&K.

"PoJK is a part of J&K and does not belong to Pakistan. Pakistan occupied that territory after the attack in 1947. The people there are facing excesses and many do not want to remain with Pakistan. We will welcome them if they want to become part of India," he said.