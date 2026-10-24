Centre beats March 2027 target, issues 11 crore unique farmer IDs under AgriStack

NEW DELHI, Oct 24 : The Centre has created 11 crore unique 11-digit Farmer IDs, or Kisan Pehchaan Patra, under the AgriStack framework, five months ahead of the March 2027 deadline, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

These identification numbers are being issued as part of the Digital Agriculture Mission.

In a video message, Chouhan said the milestone was achieved on the night of October 23. "The task of creating 11 crore Farmer IDs has been completed ahead of schedule," he said.

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Calling it a "historic day for Indian agriculture", the minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the target of 11 crore IDs by March 2027. He linked the effort to the government's vision of a "Viksit Bharat", saying a modern agricultural sector would require the use of technology.

The Farmer ID, Chouhan said, is meant to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the right farmers at the right time and transparently. "There will no longer be a need to repeatedly submit piles of paperwork or provide endless documentation," he said.

According to the minister, the ID will be the only document a farmer needs to access bank loans, crop insurance, disaster relief and to sell produce.

Chouhan thanked officials and staff of the Central government, as well as state governments, Union Territories and district administrations, for the achievement.

Addressing farmers directly, he said they now had "their own unique identity" and urged them to take timely advantage of government schemes and adopt technology to improve farming practices.

( PTI)