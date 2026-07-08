Centre Approves ₹990.51 Crore Leh Bypass Project In Ladakh

Leh, July 8: The Central Government has approved the construction of the Leh Bypass (Southern Alignment) in the Union Territory of Ladakh at an estimated cost of ₹990.51 crore, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the project envisages the construction of a two-lane highway with paved shoulders extending from NH-01 near Phyang village (HPCL Plant) to Upshi on the Leh-Manali Highway (NH-03).

The bypass is aimed at decongesting traffic within Leh town by diverting through traffic and creating a high-quality alternative corridor linking NH-01 with NH-03.

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The project is also expected to facilitate faster, safer and more efficient movement of vehicles, strengthen regional connectivity, enhance road safety and support the long-term economic and tourism potential of the Union Territory.

Officials said the proposed bypass forms part of the Centre's efforts to improve road infrastructure and connectivity in strategically important border regions. (KNT)