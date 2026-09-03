Centre Appoints Several 1995-Batch IPS Officers As Special DGs In CAPFs, IB

JAMMU, Sep 3: Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of several IPS officers of 1995 batch as Special Director Generals in Central Armed Police Forces and Intelligence Bureau.

As per order issued by Government of India, Secretariat of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training dated 03.09.2026, reference Ministry of Home Affairs OM No.I-21019/04/2026-IPS-III dated 12.08.2026.

The ACC has approved proposal of MHA for appointment of following officers:

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Sandeep Khirwar IPS (HY:1995), ADG CRPF as Special Director General CRPF (Level-16 in pay matrix) from date of assumption of charge of post and till date of his superannuation i.e. 31.05.2033 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Puneet Rastogi IPS (TR:1995), ADG BSF as Special Director General BSF (Level-16) from date of assumption of charge and till date of his superannuation i.e. 30.06.2030 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Satish Shriramaji Khandare IPS (AGMUT:1995), ADG BSF as Special Director General BSF (Level-16) from date of assumption of charge and till date of his superannuation i.e. 30.06.2031 or until further orders, whichever is earlier by restoring temporarily downgraded post of Spl DG in BSF.

Padmakar S Ranipse IPS (OD:1995), ADG CISF as Special Director General (Level-16) in CISF on in-situ basis by temporarily upgrading post held by officer from date of assumption of charge and for tenure upto his superannuation i.e. 31.05.2028 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Rajesh Kumar IPS (AGMUT:1995), ADG CRPF as Special Director General (Level-16) in CRPF on in-situ basis by temporarily upgrading post held by officer for tenure of two years from date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Jag Mohan IPS (BH:1995), Addl Director IB as Special Director IB (Level-16) from date of assumption of charge and till date of his superannuation i.e. 30.06.2031 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

See Order Copy Click Here......