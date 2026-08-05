Centre Appoints Senior IAS Officer Manoj Kumar Dwivedi As NDMC Chief

New Delhi, Aug 5: Senior IAS officer Manoj Kumar Dwivedi was on Wednesday appointed as chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Dwivedi, a 1997-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, will assume charge on the date of his joining and will continue in the post until further orders.

In a separate notification, the ministry said the Central government has made the appointment in exercise of its powers under the New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought publication of the notification in the Delhi Gazette (Extraordinary).