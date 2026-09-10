Centre agrees to provide funding for construction of heliports under UDAN scheme

SHIMLA, Sep 9 : Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu has directed authorities to finalise the techno-economic feasibility report for the expansion of Kangra Airport within two months.

The Centre has also agreed to provide funding for the construction of heliports in the hill state under the UDAN scheme.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Naidu in New Delhi on Wednesday and held detailed discussions on various issues related to strengthening air connectivity and expanding aviation infrastructure in the state, a statement issued here said.

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Taking up the expansion of Kangra Airport on priority, the CM highlighted its importance for tourism development in the state, noting that tourism plays a significant role in the state's economy and that improved air connectivity would facilitate tourist movement and further boost tourism activities.

He informed the Union Minister that the land acquisition process for the expansion of Kangra Airport has already been completed.

The Union Minister directed the authorities to finalise the techno-economic feasibility report for the expansion of Kangra Airport within two months. He also directed officials to appoint a competent consultant for the project and ensure that the report is finalised within the stipulated timeframe, the statement added.

The chief minister said if the techno-economic feasibility report is finalised within two months, the expansion process of Kangra Airport would gain momentum and the project could move forward faster. He also urged the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to undertake a realistic assessment of the project cost.

The CM also raised the issue of developing heliports in various parts of the state, considering Himachal Pradesh's difficult geographical terrain.

He said strengthening the heliport network was essential to providing better air connectivity to remote and inaccessible areas and to ensure quick access during emergencies. He sought central support for the construction of heliports.

The Centre agreed to provide funding for the construction of heliports in Himachal Pradesh under the UDAN scheme.

The operation of regular flights from Shimla Airport was also discussed during the meeting. The Union Civil Aviation Minister assured necessary support for providing regular air connectivity to Shimla. The possibilities of operating suitable aircraft in accordance with the runway capacity of Shimla Airport were also discussed.

Sukhu further urged that, on the lines of Kangra Airport, the security arrangements at Shimla Airport be entrusted to the Himachal Pradesh Police instead of the Central Industrial Security Force. The Union Ministry agreed to the proposal. (PTI)