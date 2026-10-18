Centre Abolishes Two PCCF Posts In Jammu And Kashmir

JAMMU, Oct 18: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has abolished two temporarily created posts of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), one cadre and one ex-cadre, in Jammu and Kashmir with effect from August 1, 2026.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of the Joint Cadre Authority and in continuation of an earlier order issued on August 7, 2025.

The two posts were initially created for two years from August 1, 2022, and their tenure was subsequently extended twice, with the latest extension ending on July 31, 2026.

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