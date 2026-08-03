Central Vigilance Cases Pendency Reduced From Over 4,000 To 700: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, Aug 3 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that sustained institutional reforms, technology-driven governance and continuous monitoring have significantly strengthened the country's vigilance framework, leading to a sharp reduction in the pendency of disciplinary cases from more than 4,000 to nearly 700 in about three to four years.

Dr. Jitendra Singh made these remarks when the outgoing Central Vigilance Commissioner Shri Praveen Kumar Srivastava called on him on the completion of his tenure and briefed him on the major initiatives undertaken by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in recent years to modernise vigilance administration through technology, process reforms and capacity building.

The Minister said that transparent and time-bound vigilance mechanisms are essential for good governance and inspire greater public confidence in institutions. He said the significant reduction in pending disciplinary cases demonstrates the impact of sustained administrative reforms and closer coordination among Ministries, Departments and vigilance authorities.

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During the meeting, Srivastava apprised the Minister of the Commission's efforts to simplify and modernise vigilance administration by reviewing more than 600 vigilance-related circulars and instructions, resulting in the issuance of nine Master Circulars, two Public Notices and an updated Vigilance Manual to provide a consolidated and user-friendly framework for vigilance officials and organisations.

The Minister was also briefed on the launch of the Vigilance Status Portal (VSP), which enables end-to-end digital processing of vigilance clearance proposals and is expected to substantially reduce the turnaround time for granting vigilance clearances. He was informed that the revamped Vigilance Case Management System (VCMS) has introduced end-to-end digital processing of vigilance cases while facilitating real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making.

Discussions also covered the Commission's initiatives to strengthen public procurement through updated Procurement Manuals prepared in collaboration with the Department of Expenditure, bringing various procurement guidelines under a unified framework to promote greater consistency, transparency and ease of implementation across government organisations.

The meeting reviewed the Commission's increasing emphasis on technology-enabled vigilance through initiatives relating to digital governance, fraud prevention in banking and financial institutions, cyber security and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence. Dr. Jitendra Singh said that emerging technologies have the potential to make vigilance administration more preventive, predictive and efficient, while ensuring greater transparency and accountability in public institutions.

Shri Srivastava also shared details of the Commission's online Complaint Management System, which has streamlined the receipt, processing and tracking of complaints, besides expanding training programmes for vigilance officers through specialised courses, digital learning modules and collaboration with Mission Karmayogi to strengthen institutional capacity.

The Minister was informed that the Commission has continued to deepen public engagement through Vigilance Awareness Week by promoting integrity and ethical governance across educational institutions, Gram Sabhas and public organisations, while encouraging citizen participation in the fight against corruption through nationwide outreach programmes.

The discussions further covered the Commission's future roadmap, including wider adoption of the Probity Portal for monitoring disciplinary cases, undertaking Time and Motion Studies to streamline vigilance processes, and leveraging Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies to further strengthen predictive vigilance and improve the efficiency of vigilance administration.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Government remains committed to building a governance ecosystem driven by transparency, accountability, technology and simplified procedures. He conveyed his appreciation to Praveen Kumar Srivastava for his contribution towards strengthening the country's vigilance framework and extended his best wishes for his future endeavours.