Central University Of Jammu Organises National Conference On Buddhist Teaching

Jammu, Oct 28: Central University of Jammu’s Centre for Comparative Religion and Civilization(CCRC) organised a three-day National Conference in collaboration with the Indian Society for Buddhist Studies (ISBS). More than 90 research papers on different aspects of Indic and Buddhist studies were presented at the conference. Researchers from different corners of the country shared their views. Delegates from Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, etc had participated in the conference.

The inaugural session was presided over by the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Central University of Jammu, Prof. Sanjeev Jain. The Keynote speaker and the chief guest of the session was Prof. Ishwar Sharan Vishwakarma ,President Akhil Bhartiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana, , Ex-Chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR),Ex-Chairman Higher Education Commission Uttar Pradesh Ex-Chairman Higher Education Commission Uttar Pradesh. Prof. Vishwakarma expressed his views on the title “The Ikshvaku Tradition in the Buddha, Buddhist Literature and Art”. Prof. Niranjna Bhandari, Director of CCRC, welcomed all the dignitaries and researchers. Prof. Lalit Gupta, Vice President, ISBS, addressed the gathering. Prof.Saswati Mutsuddy, Secretary, ISBS, discussed about the conference. Prof. Yashwant Singh, Registrar, delivered the vote of thanks. Dr Ajay Kumar Singh convened the inaugural session.

12 parallel technical sessions were conducted during the three-day conference. Prof. Baidya Nath Labh’s first memorial lecture was presented by Prof. Ravindra Kumar Panth, Director IBC. One plenary session was also held on the first day. A field trip was conducted for the delegates to the Akhnoor Buddhist site. Prof. Bimlendra Kumar, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Sanchi University of Indic and Buddhist Studies, shared his views on Buddhism. The renowned scholars Prof. C. Rajendran, Prof. J.R.Bhattacharya, and Prof. D.C.Jain. Prof.B.C. Jain and Prof. Purushottam Kumar Singh were present at the conference. Prof. Niharika Labh, wife of the late Prof. Baidyanath Labh, the founder of ISBS, came down from Australia and participated in the conference. Local Secretary of ISBS Dr. Ashwani Kumar said that conference become successful due to active participation of the delegates.

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Prof. Bimlendra Kumar , Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Sanchi University of Buddhist and Indic Studies was the Chief guest of the valedictory session. Prof. Yashwant Singh , Registrar ,Central University of Jammu was the President of session. Prof. Niranjana Bhandari, Director, CCRC, Prof. Saswati Mustuddy, Secretary of ISBS were present on the dais. Dr. Vikas Singh convened the session.

All the faculty members of CCRC, Prof. Niranjana Bhandari. Director, Dr. Arvind Rituraj, Dr. Vikas Singh, Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh, Dr. Ashwani Kumar, Dr. Amita Gupta, Dr. G.V. Snigdha Raj were present. Research Scholars of CCRC- Rohit, Deewanshu, Naresh, Sachin, Rishita, Heenam, Rishav , Rahul, Pawan, Riya, Suruchi, Anchal, Vaishali. MA students of CCRC- Sonia, Ojsvie, Himanshi, Sourav, Renu, Astha, Usha, Anish, Ramzan, Parmeshwar, Aryan, Radhika and all students of BA of CCRC were present.