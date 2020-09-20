Central team for 100 per cent house-to-house survey to prevent COVID-19 spread in Jammu

JAMMU: A visiting team of the Union Health Ministry on Sunday called for 100 per cent house-to-house survey, contact tracing and increasing the number of testings, especially using Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Jammu region.

The four-member team headed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)Director S K Singh was discussing with senior Government officers the steps to be taken for containment and control of the spread of COVID-19 which had witnessed a spike, especially in the Jammu region over the past month, an official spokesman said.

Reviewing the measures through video conference meetings with district administration and health teams of six districts – Samba, Ramban, Kishtwar, Kathua, Rajouri and Doda, the team highlighted the need for focus on the testing and surveillance of containment zones using door-to-door surveys. (AGENCIES)