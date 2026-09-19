Central Govt Notifies Appointment Of Judicial Officer Yash Paul Bourney As J&K And Ladakh High Court Judge

NEW DELHI, Sept 19: The Central government on Saturday notified the appointment of judicial officer Yash Paul Bourney as a judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his name for appointment as a High Court judge in a meeting held on September 10.

Bourney is a District and Sessions Judge in the Super Time Scale and has been serving as a Member of the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu. He has been posted there since November 14, 2025.

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Born on August 25, 1967, Bourney entered judicial service on December 1, 1997. He entered his present cadre on August 30, 2011.

Union Minister (in charge) of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that Bourney has now been cleared for appointment as a High Court judge. The development was announced through X.