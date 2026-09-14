Central Govt must restore people’s trust in J&K: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: NC president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah today said that Union Government must take serious and meaningful measures to address the growing sense of alienation, disappointment and distrust among the people of J&K.

"Although elections were held in J&K, the elected government remained deprived of full powers even after two years, which is contrary to democratic, constitutional and moral principles," he further said.

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The NC leader said that decisions taken on August 5, 2019, were a major mistake by the New Delhi, and the sooner the Central Government rectifies it, the better it will be for the unity, integrity and democratic system of the country.

He said that the Centre will eventually have to restore J&K's special position and NC will continue its struggle for this demand until it is achieved.

"NC will continue to raise the issue of restoration of J&K's constitutional and democratic rights in every Assembly, Parliament and other appropriate forum," Abdullah maintained adding: "The people had given mandate through their votes to an elected government to run the affairs of the region and address their problems and difficulties. However, New Delhi has imposed an undemocratic system over the elected government, creating hurdles in its efforts to provide relief to the people and resolve their day-to-day issues."

The NC leader also said that demanding restoration of Statehood in no way means that NC has abandoned its demand for restoration of special status.

He said that despite the toughest challenges, hurdles and constraints, the present NC government is making every possible effort to provide relief to the people, strengthen the infrastructure for development and ensure the delivery of essential and basic services.