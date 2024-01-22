NEW DELHI, Jan 22: The Central Government on Monday cleared the appointment of two additional judges of the J&K and Ladakh High Court as permanent judges.
Union Minister of State with independent charge of the Law and Justice Ministry, Arjun Ram Meghwal shared this development through social media platform, X (Twitter).
The following are the additional judges who have been made permanent:
Justice Rahul Bharti
Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi
The Supreme Court collegium had on January 4 recommended that the two additional judges be made permanent.
Justices Bharti and Kazmi were appointed as additional judges on March 28, 2023.
Central Govt Clears Appointment Of 2 Additional Judges Of J&K and Ladakh High Court As Permanent Judges
NEW DELHI, Jan 22: The Central Government on Monday cleared the appointment of two additional judges of the J&K and Ladakh High Court as permanent judges.