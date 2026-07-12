Census Directorate holds Walkathon on World Population Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, July 11: Marking World Population Day, the Directorate of Census Operations, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh organised simultaneous Walkathons in Jammu and Srinagar to raise awareness about the importance of population data and the forthcoming Population Enumeration phase of Census 2027.

The programme was organised under the leadership of Amit Sharma, Chief Principal Census Officer (CPCO) and Director Census Operations (DCO), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with enthusiastic participation from officers and officials of the Directorate at both headquarters.

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In Jammu, Amit Sharma, accompanied by Manmeet Singh Loomba, Deputy Chief Principal Census Officer, flagged off the Walkathon from the Directorate headquarters. Participants carried banners and placards highlighting the significance of accurate population data for national planning and development.

In Srinagar, Amit Bhargav, Deputy Chief Principal Census Officer, flagged off the Walkathon, which passed through prominent locations including Dal Lake, Nehru Park, Dalgate, Lal Chowk and Iqbal Park before concluding.

Amit Sharma said World Population Day serves as a reminder of the critical role reliable population data plays in nation-building. He highlighted that Census 2027 will be India’s first fully digital Census, incorporating mobile applications, geo-spatial mapping, digital monitoring systems and online self-enumeration.

He said the successful completion of the Self-Enumeration and House Listing Operations has laid a strong foundation for the Population Enumeration phase.

Amit Sharma urged officers and officials to act as ambassadors of Census 2027 and motivate citizens to participate, stressing that accurate Census data remains essential for effective governance, equitable resource allocation and sustainable development.