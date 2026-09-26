Census 2027: RG&CCI reviews population enumeration in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 25: Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India (RG&CCI) Mritunjay Kumar Narayan today reviewed the progress of population enumeration under Census 2027 during a four-day visit to Ladakh, including field visits to remote and snow-bound areas to assess the exercise on the ground.

Narayan was accompanied by Amit Sharma, Chief Principal Census Officer (CPCO) and Director Census Operations, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

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During the visit, he held review meetings with the UT and district administrations, Special Charges and Census field functionaries and interacted with Enumerators and Supervisors.

At Leh, Narayan met Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra and reviewed the overall progress of Population Enumeration and preparedness of the field machinery.

Amit Sharma briefed him on the arrangements for comprehensive coverage of civilian areas and special charges and the coordination being maintained with the UT Administration, district authorities and field functionaries.

Narayan and Sharma also held a detailed review with Nodal Officers and Charge Officers of Special Charges, including the Air Force, CRPF, ITBP, CISF and BRO.

The meeting focused on the progress of enumeration, field preparedness and coordination for effective coverage of these establishments.

During a visit to Zanskar in Kargil district, Narayan, along with Sharma and the Census team, reviewed the exercise with the district administration and interacted with Enumerators and Supervisors.

He sought feedback on field-level challenges and the support required to complete the enumeration.

Narayan also visited Nubra, Chumathang and Chushul in Nyoma to assess enumeration in remote and snow-bound areas.

He interacted with field personnel and reviewed the implementation of prescribed Census procedures under difficult geographical conditions.

The Registrar General and Census Commissioner also sought feedback on the Census mobile application being used for digital data collection.

Enumerators and Supervisors shared their experiences, including practical difficulties and suggestions for improvement.

Narayan and Sharma assured them that the feedback would be examined and necessary improvements incorporated into the application for forthcoming Census activities.

The entire Union Territory is being covered for Population Enumeration during September 2026, with an estimated 637 Enumeration Blocks.

This followed the completion of House Listing Operations covering 579 Houselisting Blocks across 17 Charges.

The ongoing exercise is the first Census in Ladakh after it became a Union Territory in 2019.

The four-day visit concluded with a comprehensive review of Census operations at the administrative, institutional and field levels, with emphasis on complete coverage, accurate data collection and technological support.