Cement moves by rail from Kathua to Anantnag in first for Jammu division

JAMMU, Sep 14: In a first for Jammu railways division, cement has been loaded and transported from one station to another, marking a significant milestone in internal freight traffic in Jammu and Kashmir.

The first consignment was dispatched on Monday from Shaheed Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Kathua railway station to Anantnag goods shed following sustained efforts by the business development unit (BDU) of Jammu division, officials said.

Around 66 tonnes of cement, comprising approximately 1,320 bags, were loaded in one BCN wagon. The consignment was booked by Ganpati Cement in Kathua.

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Railway officials said this is the first instance of a new traffic like cement being moved internally within Jammu Division. Earlier, cement consignments meant for the Kashmir Valley were transported by road.

The new origin-destination pair is expected to provide an economical, safe and faster mode of transporting construction material to the Kashmir Valley, besides boosting freight revenue of the Railways and promoting environment-friendly transportation.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the development marked a new milestone in rail freight transportation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Earlier, cement was received only as inward traffic at major rail complexes like Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Station, Kathua and Anantnag. As a result of the continuous efforts and robust logistics of Jammu Division, for the first time, outward loading of cement has been successfully started from here," he said.

Singhal said the development reflected growing confidence among the industrial fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir in the railway network and would give fresh impetus to economic activity in the region.

He said the Jammu division would make efforts to connect more traders and organisations with the Railways so that it becomes a more economical, reliable and eco-friendly transportation option for the trading community. (PTI)