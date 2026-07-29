Celebrating the spirit of Guru Purnima

Sunidhi Mahajan, Dr. Shubham Mahajan

mahajanshubham2232579@gmail.com

“Guru Brahma, Guru Vishnu,

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Guru Devo Maheshwarah,

Guru Sakshat Parabrahma,

Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah.”

This sacred Guru Mantra beautifully expresses the importance of a Guru (teacher) in our lives. It compares the Guru to the three principal deities of Hinduism.

Guru Brahma - The Guru is like Lord Brahma, the creator, who helps shape our knowledge and character.

Guru Vishnu - The Guru is like Lord Vishnu, the protector, who guides and nurtures us throughout life.

Guru Devo Maheshwarah - The Guru is like Lord Shiva, who removes ignorance and negative qualities.

Guru Sakshat Parabrahma - The Guru is the embodiment of the Supreme Divine (Parabrahma), leading us from darkness to the light of wisdom.

Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah - We offer our respectful salutations to such a Guru.

A Guru is not merely a teacher but a guide who enlightens the mind, inspires the soul, and helps us discover the right path in life.

Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is celebrated to honor Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the great sage who compiled and organized the Vedas and authored the Mahabharata. It is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July). This sacred day is dedicated to expressing gratitude to our teachers, mentors, spiritual guides, and all those who have helped shape our lives.

The word "Guru" itself has a deep meaning. In Sanskrit, "Gu" means darkness and "Ru" means the remover. Thus, a Guru is one who removes the darkness of ignorance and fills our lives with knowledge, wisdom, and understanding.

Guru Purnima is celebrated across India, Nepal, and Bhutan by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains, each observing the festival according to their traditions while sharing the common spirit of respecting teachers and spiritual guides.

According to Hindu tradition, Ved Vyasa divided the original Veda into four parts-Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Sama Veda, and Atharva Veda-making Vedic knowledge more accessible. He also composed the Mahabharata and contributed to the Puranas, Upanishads, and the Brahma Sutras, helping generations understand and practice Vedic wisdom. Because of his immense contribution, Guru Purnima is celebrated as Vyasa Purnima.

An ancient Sanskrit saying beautifully highlights the importance of a Guru:

“Mata, Pitah, Guru, Daivam.”

It means that after the mother and father comes the Guru, and then God. This reflects the high place that teachers hold in Indian culture and tradition.

In Buddhism, Guru Purnima is observed in remembrance of Lord Buddha, who delivered his first sermon at Sarnath after attaining enlightenment under the Bodhi tree at Bodh Gaya. This event marked the beginning of the spread of Buddhist teachings.

According to Hindu mythology, this is also the day when Lord Shiva became the first Guru (Adi Guru) by sharing the knowledge of yoga with the Saptarishis (the seven great sages). This makes Guru Purnima especially significant for followers of yoga and spiritual learning.

In Jainism, the day is celebrated to honor Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara. It is believed that on this day, Mahavira accepted Gautam Swami as his first disciple, marking the beginning of the Guru-disciple tradition in Jainism.

Traditionally, Guru Purnima is celebrated by offering prayers and expressing gratitude to teachers and spiritual guides. Devotees visit temples and ashrams, perform pujas, listen to spiritual discourses, and seek blessings from their Gurus. Many people observe a fast, eat simple vegetarian food, and share prasada with family and friends.

In schools, colleges, and universities, students express their respect and gratitude to their teachers through cultural programs, speeches, and small tokens of appreciation. Alumni often visit their former teachers to thank them for their guidance and blessings.

For monks and spiritual seekers, Guru Purnima also marks the beginning of Chaturmas, a four-month period devoted to spiritual practice, meditation, study, and self-discipline.

A true Guru removes ignorance, fear, confusion, and despair. A Guru inspires confidence, knowledge, compassion, and inner peace. The lessons given by our teachers shape our character and help us become responsible and compassionate individuals.

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, let us express our heartfelt gratitude to all our teachers, mentors, parents, elders, and guides who have illuminated our lives with knowledge, wisdom, and values. Their guidance has helped us overcome challenges, discover our potential, and walk the path of truth, kindness, and success.

May this Guru Purnima inspire us to respect our teachers, value lifelong learning, and pass on knowledge with humility and compassion.

Happy Guru Purnima !