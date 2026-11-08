Celebrate Diwali with Safety

Dr. Vikas Sharma, Dr Rashmi Sharma

drvikassharma20202020@gmail.com

Diwali is a festival of light, joy and togetherness. It brings families together, fills homes with diyas and sweets, and renews our faith in the victory of good over evil. Every year, though, hospitals across the country receive patients with burns, eye injuries, breathing difficulties and road accidents that happened during the celebrations. Most of these emergencies are entirely preventable. A little planning and a lot of common sense can make sure the festival leaves behind happy memories rather than lifelong scars.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the way we celebrate festivals is changing. What was once an occasion of genuine excitement, family gatherings and neighbourhood celebrations is increasingly becoming a display of wealth, social status and social media popularity. Many seem more concerned about getting the perfect photograph, uploading an Instagram story and collecting likes. We have reached a strange stage where people spend more time recording happiness than actually experiencing it.

As Diwali approaches, another predictable phenomenon begins. A certain category of self-proclaimed intellectuals and professional moral lecturers suddenly awakens from its year-long silence. People who rarely show consistent concern about pollution, noise or public safety suddenly become experts on how an entire community should celebrate its sacred festival. Their timelines fill with sermons, selective outrage and unsolicited instructions. Apparently, some people have appointed themselves the unofficial custodians of everybody else's celebrations.

Let us be clear: environmental protection is important. No sensible person should dismiss the scientific evidence on air pollution, noise exposure or firecracker-related injuries. However, environmental consciousness should not be a seasonal performance or a convenient opportunity to ridicule religious and cultural practices. If pollution genuinely concerns us, let that concern remain alive throughout the year. Awareness is welcome; hypocrisy and selective moral policing are not. We should celebrate our festivals with pride and refuse to feel unnecessarily apologetic about our heritage. Respect for other traditions should never require disrespect for one's own.

At the same time, celebrating Diwali does not mean abandoning common sense. Firecrackers can cause severe burns, eye injuries, hearing damage and respiratory complications. Children are often among the injured, and even those who do not handle fireworks can become victims of somebody else's recklessness. Some injuries cause severe visual impairment and need surgery. These are not exaggerated warnings; they are preventable medical realities.

Therefore, purchase only authorised fireworks, follow the manufacturer's safety instructions, maintain adequate distance and ensure adult supervision. Children must never handle fireworks on their own. Wear close-fitting cotton clothing, keep water and sand nearby, and never try to relight an unexploded cracker. Never hold fireworks in your hand or bend over them after lighting. A few seconds of excitement are not worth permanent disability.

Eye injuries deserve particular attention. Never rub or press an injured eye, and never try to remove an embedded foreign body. Protect the eye with a loose shield and seek immediate ophthalmological care. For thermal burns, cool the area under cool running water for about 20 minutes. Do not apply toothpaste, ghee, butter, oil or ice. Serious burns need urgent medical evaluation.

Air pollution is another important concern. Firecracker emissions can aggravate asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and existing heart conditions. Children, older adults, pregnant women and people with respiratory or cardiac illness are particularly vulnerable. Check the Air Quality Index, avoid unnecessary exposure and keep prescribed inhalers within reach. Use a properly fitted N95 mask when going outdoors cannot be avoided. Tradition deserves respect, but recklessness should never be defended in its name.

Let this Diwali also carry a clear message: say no to drugs, say no to excessive alcohol and say no to gambling. Alcohol impairs judgement, coordination and reaction time, raising the risk of road accidents, violence and family disputes. Gambling can turn a joyful gathering into financial distress and long-lasting conflict. Happiness does not need intoxication, and entertainment does not require gambling.

We must also think of mental health and animal welfare. Sudden loud explosions can distress infants and older adults. They also affect people living with anxiety disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, autism spectrum disorder and sensory sensitivities. Keep pets indoors in a secure, quiet space. Festivals can be emotionally difficult for those dealing with bereavement, loneliness or financial hardship. A simple conversation, an invitation to share a meal or a small act of kindness may mean more to them than an expensive gift.

We must stop turning festivals into competitions of wealth and appearances. Not every family can afford grand celebrations. A simple diya lit with devotion and a family sharing sweets together can hold greater meaning than an extravagant celebration organised to impress strangers online. Social media should not become the measure of our happiness, culture or self-worth.

Diwali is sacred, and its spirit deserves to be preserved. We must reject both extremes: those who turn every celebration into a reckless spectacle, and those who behave as though cultural traditions require their permission. The true beauty of Diwali does not lie in how much money we spend, how many crackers we burst or how many likes our photographs receive. It lies in the values we practise and the happiness we bring into the lives of others.

Celebrate Diwali with pride, preserve its sacredness, respect your traditions and use your common sense. Let the victory of light over darkness begin with the light of wisdom in our own actions.