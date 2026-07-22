CEC Visits Flash Flood-Affected Villages of Silmo, Karkitchoo and Karkit Budgam Haral

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, July 21 : Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC Kargil, Dr. Mohd. Jaffer Akhoon, today visited the flash flood-affected villages of Silmo, Karkitchoo and Karkit Budgam to assess the extent of damage and review the ongoing relief and restoration measures.

The CEC was accompanied by Executive Councillor Altaf Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Kargil Rakesh Kumar, Councillor Silmo Constituency Feroz Khan, Superintendent Engineer Mechanical, Superintendent Engineer R&B, Executive Engineer R&B, Executive Engineer PHE, Executive Engineer Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC), heads of various line departments, and other concerned officers.

Advertisement

During the visit, Dr. Akhoon interacted with the affected families and took stock of the damage caused to residential houses, agricultural land, irrigation canals (kuls), drinking water supply schemes, roads, public infrastructure, electricity supply, livestock, communication networks, and other essential public assets.

Reviewing the situation at various locations, the CEC directed the Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering (PHE), to ensure the immediate restoration of drinking water supply in all affected villages without delay to provide surface pipeline or submersible pumps to ninterrupted drinking water until normal supply is fully restored.

Highlighting the importance of the ongoing agricultural season, Dr. Akhoon instructed the Executive Engineer, Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC), to immediately restore the damaged irrigation canals so that irrigation to agricultural fields resumes at the earliest, thereby preventing further losses to farmers during the crucial crop ripening period.

The CEC further directed the BDO Soudh, kargil Revenue Department and all line Departments to undertake a comprehensive assessment of damages, including losses to residential houses, agricultural land, Apricot tress, irrigation infrastructure, and livestock. He emphasized that a detailed report should be prepared on priority to facilitate timely compensation to all eligible beneficiaries under the prescribed government norms.

The CEC also instructed the, Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department, and other executing agencies to expedite the clearance of debris and restore roads, link roads, and damaged public infrastructure to ensure smooth connectivity and facilitate relief operations in the affected villages.

Interacting with local residents, Dr. Akhoon assured them that LAHDC Kargil and the District Administration stand firmly with every affected family during this difficult time. He appealed to the people to remain patient and assured them that every possible effort is being made to restore normalcy, provide immediate relief, and rehabilitate the affected areas. He further stated that the matter would be taken up with the higher authorities for the provision of special relief assistance to the affected villages.

The CEC expressed his sincere appreciation for the exemplary service rendered by Al Mehdi Scout Team, Indian Army, BRO team, SDRF and NDRF team, local volunteers, youth groups, and civil society members, whose timely response and coordinated efforts significantly strengthened the administration's rescue and relief operations during the emergency.

Dr. Akhoon emphasized that all departments must work in close coordination and in mission mode to ensure the early restoration of essential services, speedy rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure, and timely relief and compensation for all affected families.