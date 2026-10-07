CEC must answer people, electoral integrity can’t be compromised: Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: Maintaining that the Election Commission must answer the serious questions being raised regarding conduct and credibility of the electoral process, President of District Congress Committee Jammu Urban, Yogesh Sawhney and President, District Congress Committee Jammu Rural, Neeraj Kundan, have strongly demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Talking to media persons at the Congress Office, Shaheedi Chowk, Jammu, following a meeting of the INDIA Bloc to discuss serious concerns surrounding electoral irregularities, the leaders stated that free, fair and transparent elections are the foundation of a democratic system and that any allegations of manipulation or irregularities concerning the electoral process cannot be ignored or brushed aside.

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“When serious questions are being raised about the electoral process, the responsibility of the Election Commission is not to remain silent but to come forward with clear answers, complete transparency and accountability. The people of India have the right to know that their vote is secure and that their electoral mandate cannot be compromised,” said Yogesh Sawhney.

He further stated that the demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar reflects the seriousness of the concerns being raised by the INDIA Bloc and that democratic institutions must remain above political influence or suspicion. He said that elections are not merely an administrative exercise but the mechanism through which citizens exercise their sovereign democratic right.

“The sanctity of the ballot must be protected at all costs. If citizens begin to lose faith in the electoral process, the consequences are far more serious than any political contest. We will continue to raise our voice, seek answers and demand accountability until the concerns surrounding electoral irregularities are properly addressed,” Sawhney asserted.

Neeraj Kundan said that the INDIA Bloc meeting and press conference were aimed at drawing public attention to the serious questions surrounding electoral irregularities and ensuring that the Election Commission remains answerable to the people of the country. He said that political parties and citizens have every right to seek transparency from an institution entrusted with conducting free and fair elections.

“The Election Commission cannot expect the public and political parties to remain silent when questions are being raised about the electoral process. Democracy functions on trust, and that trust can only be maintained through transparency, accountability and impartiality. Any allegation relating to manipulation of votes or electoral irregularities deserves a clear, credible and time-bound response,” he said and clarified that their fight was not against any individual voter, officer or institution, but for the integrity of the democratic process itself.

Varinder Singh Sonu, PDP District President Jammu Urban and Chander Mohan Sharma, NC District President Jammu Urban, also spoke on the occasion.