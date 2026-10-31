CEC Kumar Working Under Directions Of PM Modi, HM Shah: Kharge

NEW DELHI, Oct 31: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday demanded the immediate removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the 2023 law providing immunity to the CEC, accusing the poll panel chief of working under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Moving a 'motion' for the removal of the CEC at the symbolic "public impeachment" organised by the INDIA bloc here, Kharge said that if people like Kumar stay on constitutional posts, the threat to democracy and the Constitution will keep increasing.

"The Modi government has hatched every conspiracy since 2014 to cling to power: stealing MPs, breaking parties, stealing governments, electoral bonds, misuse of ED/CBI. And now vote theft -- cut opposition votes and rule," he alleged, adding that there are hundreds of examples of "vote chori". (Agencies)