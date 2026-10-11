CEC Gyanesh Kumar Will Not Resign : Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
Union Minister of State for Social JusticeRamdas Athawale said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will not resign. Addressing media in Srinagar he said the stand of Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties on this issue is...
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Union Minister of State for Social JusticeRamdas Athawale said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will not resign. Addressing media in Srinagar he said the stand of Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties on this issue is against the constitution ,
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