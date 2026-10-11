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Home / Videos / CEC Gyanesh Kumar Will Not Resign : Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Will Not Resign : Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

      Union Minister of State for Social JusticeRamdas Athawale said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will not resign. Addressing media in Srinagar he said the stand of Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties on this issue is...

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Daily Excelsior
04:09 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Union Minister of State for Social JusticeRamdas Athawale said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will not resign. Addressing media in Srinagar he said the stand of Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties on this issue is against the constitution ,

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