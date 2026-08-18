CEC Gyanesh Kumar calls upon academia to strengthen electoral literacy

PATNA, Aug 17 : Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar called upon academic institutions to strengthen electoral literacy and promote informed participation among young citizens, saying their trust in the electoral process was an investment in the future of democracy.

Addressing a conference on "Electoral Literacy Clubs and ECINet" at Gyan Bhawan here on Monday, Kumar said elections in India are conducted strictly in accordance with the Constitution, Law and directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI), with transparency ensured through scrutiny by political parties, candidates and their representatives at every stage.

He emphasised the need to familiarise students and young voters with the country's electoral system, democratic values, voter registration, polling and counting processes, and the role and functioning of the ECI.

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Kumar said that educational institutions can play a key role in strengthening trust in electoral processes, strengthening electoral literacy and promoting informed democratic participation.

He underlined the need to familiarise students and young electors with India's electoral system, democratic values, electoral registration, polling and counting processes, and the role and functioning of the Election Commission of India.

Emphasising the importance of engaging young citizens, CEC Gyanesh Kumar stated that their trust and informed participation in the electoral process is an investment in the future of democracy.

The ECI launched Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELC 2.0) during the conference and unveiled the initiative's new logo and tagline, "Learn Democracy. Lead Democracy."

ELC 2.0 seeks to transform Electoral Literacy Clubs into structured, visible and digitally enabled platforms across schools, colleges and universities, with year-round activities aimed at promoting electoral awareness among young citizens, their families and communities.

The initiative will leverage the ECINet digital platform and a dedicated ELC portal to build a streamlined pan-India network of Electoral Literacy Clubs and provide information on electoral registration, polling, counting and other election-related processes.

The initiative assumes significance given India's vast educational network, comprising around 15 lakh schools with nearly 25 crore students and over one crore teachers. The higher education sector has around 1,500 universities and 70,000 educational institutions with an estimated enrolment of 4.33 crore students.

Earlier, Kumar held a meeting with Booth Level Officers at the Rajgir International Convention Centre in Nalanda. During his two-day visit to Bihar on August 16-17, he also undertook field visits to Madhubani, Vaishali and Nalanda.

Through ELC 2.0, the ECI aims to promote factual and experiential electoral education, enhance awareness about the transparency, integrity and credibility of the electoral system, and encourage young citizens to become ambassadors of informed democratic participation.

(UNI)