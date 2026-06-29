CEC arrives in Srinagar for 3-day visit

Will interact with voters, BLOs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 28: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar arrived here today on a three-day visit to J&K.

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During the visit he will interact with voters, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other electoral stakeholders as part of the Election Commission of India's efforts to strengthen grassroots electoral engagement.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival at Srinagar airport, Kumar said the focus of his visit would be on interacting with Booth Level Officers, whom he described as the "foundation" of the Election Commission.

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"Greetings to all the electors of J&K. We will be in the beautiful Kashmir Valley, where we will meet the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Budgam. The BLOs are the foundation of the Election Commission of India, and we will interact with them," he said.

He added that the visit would also provide an opportunity to interact with voters from across the Valley.

The Chief Election Commissioner was received at Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport by Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Athar Aamir Khan, and other senior officers of the administration and the Election Department.

According to officials, Kumar will undertake a series of programmes across the Kashmir Valley aimed at engaging with voters, electoral stakeholders and field-level election machinery while reviewing electoral initiatives being implemented at the grassroots level.

As part of the visit, the CEC is scheduled to hold an interaction with voters, Booth Level Officers and other stakeholders in Budgam district on Monday.

The visit is part of the Election Commission of India's ongoing efforts to strengthen its outreach to voters and electoral stakeholders, enhance field-level preparedness and promote greater democratic participation and voter awareness.